Joy, the aerobics instructor. Photo / 3 Fates Media

Confessions of an Aerobics Instructor

Written and performed by Joana Simmons

Amdram Theatre

Saturday, March 5

Reviewed by Paul Brooks

She is a force of nature as well as a fine writer, comic and performer.

Joana Simmons has aliases, names for her many characters or just her as a performer — names like Banana Jolie, or, in this case, Joy, the Aerobics Instructor.

As Joy, she took to the Amdram stage, while we, in socially distanced seating below, were her aerobics "class". With that comes the fear that at any moment, one of us might be called upon to "help" with the act. For two members of the audience, that indeed happened. More later.

Joy led us through a high energy workout — we remained seated, most of the time, often exerting ourselves with fits of spontaneous laughter — with a script that relied as much on timing as on funny lines. And she nailed it.

Walk it off (speed walk around the stage, followed by a drink from one of an array of liquid choices).

Even when technical hitches intruded and the show took an unexpected turn or two, Joana's radiant smile and self-deprecating humour made it all part of the fun.

Having to call Brian Kenny, technical operator, from his safe perch to the stage and, by extension, the centre of attention, to replace her personal microphone, could have spoiled any other show, but it was seamless and funny, adding unscripted laughs and making us feel like part of the act.

For two people, they were part of the act. Sophia in the second row was asked — no, ordered, to read a note stating she was leaving aerobics and joining Crossfit. Later, a chap called Jim from row 3 was cajoled up on stage to help Joy with a complicated act involving a skipping rope, a pair of rubber gloves and a bowl of grapes. Sophia and Jim are troupers.

For the most part, it was just Joy, or Joana, but really Joy. And she hardly stopped moving. The action was full-on, high octane aerobics, dance, resistance exercises, singing, chatter and smiles.

The jokes were clever, with wit, point and wordplay, with hectic use of recorded music, manic movement and impeccable timing. At one stage she picked up a guitar and sang one of her own songs, breathing normally! When she did pause, it was to give impact to a line with a look, a fixed stare, a piece of theatre that doubled the laughs.

Throughout the show, as the title suggests, a voiceover would announce a confession, and Joy would front up with some shameful fact.

Joana says aspects of the show are based on her own life and some based on research done by her friend, Amy Cooper, who studied body image of female Les Mills instructors for her master's degree in Sports Psychology.

We never know which is which, but while the laughs continue right through the show, the message about self-image works its way from the back of the class to the front. It is a strong message, based on the futility of seeking to attain the impossible body, and the pitfalls of over-optimistic self-image, but it took the laughs to give it its own strength and become the focus of the show.

But her use of language, music, humour and ridiculous amounts of energy to make that point! Wow!

Walk it off.

Throughout it all, the woman behind the message never stopped. She is a phenomenon — funny, clever, FIT, and while lesser mortals would have buckled under the physical demands of the show, she was able to accelerate the movement and still have breath to sing, act and tell great stories.

I heard more than one audience member say how exhausted they were after the show, just from watching Joy put herself through her paces.

Confessions of an Aerobics Instructor was part of La Fiesta, so "Joy" made sure she thanked Carla Donson, La Fiesta co-ordinator, as well as everybody who helped get the show to the stage, including Brian Kenny, who proved himself to be a good sport and a fine techie.

A great show from a phenomenal performer!