Jetsprints: Three podium finishes for Whanganui racers

Spectators were treated to some very tight races across the day's action. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Spectators were treated to some very tight races across the day's action.

Rob and Ange Coley were third in the MouthFresh Superboats class.

Spectators were treated to a racing masterclass at the fourth round of the PSP New Zealand Jetsprint Championship in Whanganui.

Event co-ordinator Julia Murray said it had been an awesome day of racing at the Shelter View Track at Upokongaro last weekend.

"There was quite a lot going on in Whanganui over the weekend so we had a few less people than usual," Murray said.

"The racing was great, though. There was a lot of really tight racing."

Twenty-five boats took part in the action at the Shelter View Track in Upokongaro, with no major accidents. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Twenty-five boats took part in the action with no major accidents - which was always a bonus, Murray said.

In the MouthFresh Superboats class, "Slammin Sam" Newdick and Shana Putaranui continued their dominant season, winning their fourth round in a row.

Whanganui's Rob and Ange Coley rebounded to the podium after two tough rounds at Whanganui and Meremere, finishing in third place in the return to their home course.

The strong finish puts the Coleys in a great position to secure a podium finish overall, with the fifth and final event taking place in Wanaka over Easter weekend.

In the Lucas Oil Group A class, Si Gibbon and his Whanganui-based navigator, Donna Candish, won second place, with Whanganui's Ross Travers rounding out the podium with a third-place finish.

With just two weeks until the final round and podium finishes on the line, an exciting weekend of races lies ahead.