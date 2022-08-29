Former Whanganui man Ayrton Foote is on keys with Mark Lockett this Sunday. Photo / Paul Brooks



The Whanganui Jazz Club welcomes the Mark Lockett Quartet to their monthly club night at the St Johns Club this Sunday. Mark is one of the country's most prolific jazz personalities. He is based in his hometown of Wellington, having spent years away in Australia and New York following his graduation from Massey University in 2001, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Jazz performance.

He has an impressive discography as a band leader, from his debut CD with Australian label Move Records released in 2004 up to his July 2022 yet to be released sessions in New York. Mark has been carving a niche for himself in the jazz world for some 20 years, and the list of his achievements is a long one. When he returned to settle back home in 2016, he co-founded the Wellington Jazz Co-operative and has made it a vibrant component of the local jazz scene. As well as hosting touring jazz artists, the WJC provides local musicians the opportunity to develop within structured weekly jam sessions.

For this visit to Whanganui, he brings with him one of his main New Zealand collaborators, Whanganui's own brilliant keyboard player Ayrton Foote. Also in the band are the formidable guitarist/singer/songwriter Aleister James Campbell and bass player extraordinaire Seth Boy. This will be an energizing and entertaining evening with some of the country's finest talent. The band will perform tunes from the classic jazz repertoire, featuring vocals, stunning solos, and sensitive ensemble playing.



The Details

What: Whanganui Jazz Club Night

When: Sunday, September 4, from 5.30pm for meals and snacks, music starts at 6.30pm.

Where: St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St

Tickets: General admission is $25, with members paying $15. Memberships are available at the door.