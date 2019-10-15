Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Jay Kuten: Overwhelmed by climate change? Be inspired by Greta Thunberg

By
4 mins to read
Students Strike 4 climate

Students Strike 4 climate

COMMENT
When you look around and take in some of the complexity of global warming and set that among the other problems we're all facing on a daily basis, it's easy to feel overwhelmed.

For any

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.