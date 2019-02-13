Jay Kuten: A mission quite possible

WHEN it comes to taking a constructive position on an issue of consequence to Whanganui, our MP, Harete Hipango, seems never to miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity to rise above partisanship or mugwumpery, as her recent post (since deleted) on refugee resettlement provides example.
The Government's plan to establish five refugee resettlement centres is one of lofty humanitarian intention. Unfortunately, we all know where good intentions may lead.
While I disagree with Ms Hipango's reflexive and partisan characterisation of the "Labour government's policy as ill-conceived" there's little question but that the manner of the roll-out of this refugee policy is a recipe for disaster.
For those seemingly responsible for implementation — Katy Newton — there is already a picture of success. It's having these newcomers ""participate fully in society and in the local economy" with a " a net economic gain" to our district. It's the getting from here to there that's not so clear.
For refugee resettlement to succeed, there needs to be a significant community buy-in. The announcement from Minister Lees-Galloway of the policy has all the earmarks of a decision from on high. To get the citizenry on side, what's needed is community consultation and a sharing of information. The alternative, keeping us in the dark, risks exciting some of the darker impulses of nativism possessed by some in this or any community.