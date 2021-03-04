'It was big': Whanganui residents report feeling 7.3 quake near East Cape

There were a large number of felt reports across the central North Island, with many in Whanganui. Image / GeoNet

A marine and beach alert has been issued for the North Island's west coast, including Whanganui, after a swarm of earthquakes off New Zealand.

Whanganui District Council emergency manager Tim Crowe said the move is a precautionary one for the area.

"You may seem some unusual waves and tidal movements. It's a pretty precautionary move."

At the moment there was no threat of the waves getting past the sand dunes, Crowe said.

"No properties are at risk. But it's probably not a good day to go for a beach walk or to take the boat out. It could rock you off your boat comparable to a rogue wave."

Whanganui moves to this threat level around three times a year.

He asked locals to stay off the beaches and to not launch any boats until further notice.

"At this stage, if anything was to hit, it would be around 11.30am. We always err on the side of caution until we receive more information.

"You may not see anything, but it's not worth the risk."

People across the wider Whanganui region were jolted awake around 2.30am on Friday after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the East Coast of the North Island.

The quake was centered 105km east of Te Araroa at a depth of 90km.

According to GeoNet, tens of thousands of people across New Zealand reported feeling the quake, with a large number of people in Whanganui reporting the shaking as "strong" or "severe".

On social media, many residents in the region reported feeling the quake; however, there appeared to be no reports of damage.

"Felt it in Whanganui as a reasonable creaky shake - nothing fell down," one Twitter user said.

"I'm in Whanganui on the third floor at the hospital and it was big and lasted ages," another user posted.

Crowe said he was not aware of any damage around the district.

"We had a drive around as well. I had a mobile unit checking beaches and other locations," Crowe said.

"The longtitudunal waves, or the rocking waves that we got, their frequency I wouldn't expect from that distance for us to get any damage. You'd have to be a lot closer."

Further shaking was felt around 6.40am, after another quake struck near the Kermadec Islands, about 1000km north-east of New Zealand.

The quake was not as widely felt across the country, but did spark a tsunami activity advisory from Civil Defence.

At 8.28am a magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck off the Kermadec Islands.

"People near coast from the BAY OF ISLANDS to WHANGAREI, from MATATA to TOLAGA BAY, and GREAT BARRIER ISLAND must MOVE IMMEDIATELY to nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible," the National Emergency Management Agency alerted at 8.45am.