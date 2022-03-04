Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Interest in electric vehicles continues to rise in Whanganui

7 minutes to read
Emily and Dan Dixon with their Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3. Photo / Supplied

Emily and Dan Dixon with their Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The rise in petrol prices shows no sign of slowing down, so is now the time to start thinking about switching to an electric vehicle?

Mike Tweed talks to Whanganui locals about the pros and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.