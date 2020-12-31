In the Swim: Popular swim spots in Whanganui and what you need to know

Swim season is under way in Whanganui and there are plenty of good spots to enjoy a refreshing dip. Photo / Bevan Conley

As the year begins with a spell of warm and settled weather, the Whanganui swimming season is under way at last - but where are the best aquatic leisure spots and what do we need to know?

Beach patrols are operating daily at Castlecliff and Kai Iwi beaches. Beachgoers are urged to swim between the flags at both locations and Whanganui Surf Lifesavers are on hand to offer advice and information.

Swimmers have been soaking up the warm weather and good conditions at Castlecliff Beach this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Splash Centre at Springvale Park is open every day. The hours are 6am to 8pm on Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday and 10am to 5pm on public holidays.

The Whanganui East Pool has a later start this year and will open next Saturday, January 9.

The Splash Centre is open every day with reduced hours on public holidays. Photo / Bevan Conley

For those who prefer freshwater swimming, Horizons Regional Council's summer swim spot monitoring programme is available to help inform the public about potential health risks. The Safe Swim Spots Map uses a traffic light system where green indicates the safe areas, amber for potential risks and red in areas to be avoided.

Popular Whanganui River swimming spots mostly have the green light this week although the Town Bridge area currently has an amber rating.

Auckland visitors Joden Martin and Martin Hunt were enjoying a refreshing dip at Mosquito Point on the last day of the year and said they had been swimming there every day during their week-long stay.

Auckland visitors Martin Hunt (left) and Joden Martin are enjoying daily swims at Mosquito Point during their stay in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rangitīkei swim spots are also green except for the Hautapu River at Papakai Park, which currently has high reading for E. coli and cyanobacteria and should be avoided.

The water at Lake Wiritoa at the end of Kaitoke Rd is in a prime state for swimming this week, with extremely low levels of blue-green algae and of E. coli bacteria. Its temperature at the edge is 20.2C. Lake conditions can change fast, and swimmers are advised to avoid surface scums and mix the water with a motor before getting in, if possible.

Dudding Lake is currently unsafe for swimming.