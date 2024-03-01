Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

I’m walking a fine line as an adult living with my parents - Nicky Rennie

By
5 mins to read
Nicky Rennie is living with her parents and most of her possessions are in storage. Photo / Getty Images

Nicky Rennie is living with her parents and most of her possessions are in storage. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Most of everything I own is in a storage shed. To give you an idea, the cost of that is $256 a month.

I say “most” of it because I have taken enough to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle