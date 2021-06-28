Icon art exhibition at Whanganui school St Augustine's focuses on light instead of darkness

The students began the project in March. Photo / Bevan Conley

An icon art exhibition at the St Augustine's campus (boys) at St Dominic's College in Gonville showcased works by students from years 7 to 13.

An icon is a type of religious artwork, usually a two-dimensional painting on wood, that is common in religious devotion. The students started their works for last week's exhibition in March.

St Dominic's College principal Father François Laisney said the figure represented most in the works was St Joseph, because March was The Month of St Joseph in the Catholic calendar.

"Many modern pictures have darkness as a background, but in these there is light," Laisney said.

"That is the idea of living in the light of God.

"The idea of icons is to be a little window in heaven. People say Catholics worship idols and things like that, but that's not true.

"We look through the window to the reality beyond."

Parents and members of the public also contributed to the exhibition, and a work by Laisney's colleague, Father Ian Balko, was included.

Winners were chosen in the senior and junior categories.

"The works weren't just done here at school, the students were working on them at home as well," Laisney said.

"One of the parents is a bit of an artist himself, but he insisted that his son do his own work. He said 'you do the work, not me'.

"Patience and perseverance are two key elements of doing something like this.

"Some people are very gifted, but even the great artists had to have that."