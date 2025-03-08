Firearms Safety Authority director of partnerships and communities Mike McIlraith said the core message reflected the risk of misidentifying a target.

“We want all hunters to have a great Roar and for everyone to come home safely,” McIlraith said.

“We are urging hunters to be 100% sure they have identified their target. If they have any doubts, then don’t shoot.

“Hunters shouldn’t feel pressured to take the shot – no meat or no trophy is better than no mate.”

McIlraith said there were three things hunters should be cautious of when out in the field.

“Make a plan for your hunt and stick to it, always treat every firearm as loaded and identify your target beyond all doubt,” he said.

New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) Whanganui branch president Ian Churchouse supported McIlraith’s message.

“Identify your target, make sure it has four legs, make sure it is beyond all doubt so you have no regrets - that is pretty much it,” Churchhouse said.

In 2024, a person was shot in the leg in a hunting accident near Rānana on the Whanganui River Rd.

Despite this incident, Churchouse said misidentification when hunting was not common in the Whanganui area.

“A lot of the hunting around here is on private land so there shouldn’t really be a problem if people identify their targets properly,” he said.

The concern was for areas such as national parks where people were not as confident with their surroundings, Churchouse said.

He recommended novice hunters join a NZDA club where they would be given proper training and coaching.

“They can ask a multitude of different people about different questions regarding their hunting experience and general information; it is a really good support network.”