Hundreds of homes across Rangitīkei region without power

Hundreds of homes in the Rangitīkei area are without power on Thursday.

Areas affected include Marton, Hunterville, Feilding and Halcombe.

Around 11.30am on Thursday 182 customers in Marton lost power. It is expected to be restored at 3.30pm.

In Hunterville, 686 customers lost power at 11.25am. A field crew was dispatched to Bruce St to determine the cause. The site investigation is still under way. Power was expected to restored by 12.30pm.

Halcombe had 421 homes without power. Power was restored to 278 customers by 11.48am, with the remaining expected to have power by midday. The cause of the outage has not yet been determined.

In Feilding, 1326 customers lost power after a vehicle hit a pole and brought down powerlines on Halcombe Rd on Thursday morning. Power was restored to 1055 customers at 10am, with the remaining 271 expected to have have power restored by 12.30pm.

