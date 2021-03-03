Whanganui Port upgrade enters phase 2 with focus on public spaces

Essential work has been carried out at the port for the second phase to begin. Photo / Whanganui District Council

The Whanganui port revitalisation project, Te Pūwaha, has completed the first phase of work to prepare the site for upgrades and work is about to ramp up, with a focus on public spaces.

Te Pūwaha is a collaboration involving community, hapū, Whanganui District Council, Horizons Regional Council, central government, Q-West Boat Builders and the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust.

Te Pūwaha chairman Gerrard Albert said Te Pūwaha has made a commitment to ensure that the project is inclusive and that the wider community is involved in the plans for the port, in line with the legal status of the Whanganui River as Te Awa Tupua.

"The status of the river as Te Awa Tupua implores us to work more collaboratively and to keep the wellbeing of the people and the river at the heart of the project," Albert said.

"Significant effort has gone into ensuring the project is set up in a way that supports community participation and leadership. This is an improvement on past ways of working, where community engagement would traditionally come late in the project."

Te Pūwaha Governance Group membership has been expanded to include community representatives such as Jock Lee and Kahureremoa Aki, and representatives from local hapū through Te Mata Pūau, including Chris Shenton, Raukura Waitai and Kahurangi Simon.

Phase one of the project included work to prepare the wharves and deconstruct the old Red Shed, which had deteriorated beyond repair. Repairs to the Victory Shed and other structures are under way. A project director is being sought to oversee the operations from the second quarter of this year as work picks up.

The second tranche of works will include planning for upgrades to public spaces such as the North Mole. The North Mole upgrade will start with construction of a hardstand area to stockpile rock.

Whanganui community representative Jock Lee said Te Pūwaha processes will ensure community engagement with the project.

"Alongside the hapū engagement already in train, input will be sought from the Castlecliff community on the potential uses and benefits of the North Mole upgrade before work begins on the hardstand and other aspects," he said.

Due to the complexity of the job, the North Mole upgrade is anticipated to be completed by late 2022.

Repair to the moles is essential to keep the port operational. The Government is providing $7.5 million toward it, with Horizons Regional Council and Whanganui District Council providing the rest.

The governance group says the completed marine precinct will protect 125 jobs and could create 500 new jobs within 10 years.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said there is confidence that the Te Pūwaha operating model will provide the best outcome.

"We recognise the unique opportunity we have to work differently to how we have in the past – to work more closely with hapū and community to ensure they are central to how we progress," McDouall said.

"Essential work has already been carried out to prepare the port site for the next phase of works, and we're feeling positive about the progress that has been made."

A series of community meetings to share information and to seek input from the public will be advertised.

The Chronicle is seeking comment from other parties with interests in the port.