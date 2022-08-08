Pier remains are a relic of what Hatrick operation near Kowhai Park? Photo / Supplied

How well do you know our district?

1. Name the Whanganui man who won a VC on the Western Front in 1917.

2. What was the role of Hatrick's workshops beside the river near Kowhai Park?

3. How is former teacher Tommy Hooker remembered at Castlecliff School?

4. What pilgrimage did the Sisters of Compassion make in 1992?

5. What small peak was used by early mariners as a navigational aid to show they were off the Whanganui River mouth?

6. The last post office in Whanganui River Rd closed in 1973. Where was it?

7. Who laid the foundation stone for Wanganui Hospital in 1895 and also performed the opening ceremony two years later?

8. What is the late Keith Chapple best known for as a champion of the Whanganui River?

9. Where was the world premiere of the film Thelma of Taihape held?

10. What was Hatrick and Co's policy when fitting toilets on riverboats?

Quiz Answers

1. Corporal Leslie Andrew. At 20 he was the youngest man in the NZ Expeditionary Force to win a VC. He also served in WWII and reached the rank of brigadier.

2. Known as Hatrick's Foundry, it was used for boiler-making, fitting, turning, welding, smithing and carpentry.

3. By the Tommy Hooker Memorial Cup, which is presented annually to a student who shows Hooker's spirit by putting others first. He died in 1966 trying to save a boy who fell into the river from the riverboat Ongarue.

4. They walked up River Rd to Jerusalem/Hiruharama to mark 100 years since Mother Aubert founded the congregation in 1892.

5. Tauakira, 715m, east of Atene. Tauakira and a lower peak, Tapiri, merge into a prominent landmark.

6. Pipiriki.

7. Premier Richard Seddon.

8. Battling to restore river flows, he chaired the Whanganui River Flows Coalition in the 1980s and 1990s and received a QSO for services to conservation in 2000. He died in 2005.

9. Taihape, of course! It was the first film shot in the town.

10. If Mr Hatrick can get in and out of the toilet, it's okay for anybody.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by David Scoullar