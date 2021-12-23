Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

How organisations are aiding Whanganui's most needy this Christmas amid record demand

3 minutes to read
Property Brokers Whanganui manager Ritesh Verma hands over a donation to City Mission Whanganui manager Karrie Brown. Photo / Supplied

Property Brokers Whanganui manager Ritesh Verma hands over a donation to City Mission Whanganui manager Karrie Brown. Photo / Supplied

Ethan Griffiths
By
Ethan Griffiths

Multimedia journalist

Those working at the frontline of Whanganui's charitable agencies say demand for support in the lead-up to Christmas has outstripped that of anything seen before.

Hours out from the big day, families are continuing to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.