Age Concern's Michelle Malcolm says affordable housing for older people is a growing issue. Photo / Bevan Conley

An influx of council inquires and applications for housing reveals the rental pressure facing older people, Age Concern manager Michelle Malcolm says.

Malcolm said there had been an increase in inquiries for private rental accommodation and council housing options recently.

“I think it’s all to do with the cost of living and market rentals. If you look at what the price of a market rental used to be back in 2019 and what it’s become now there’s been a significant increase,” she said.

Malcolm said there had been a rise in the number of applications for council flats in the last six months.

Whanganui District Council property general manager Sarah O’Hagan said there were currently 16 applications for council flats being processed.

In 2021 there were 65 applications for council housing, and in 2022 there were 72 applications.

But so far in 2023 there had been 38 applications submitted to the council, with six people currently on the waiting list and 10 applications pending.

O’Hagan said there were eight council flats that did not currently have residents.

“Four flats have issues with foundation subsidence and need remedial work, and two flats are currently vacant because we’re carrying out interior decorating work in them.”

She said a further two flats were empty whilst the council waited on advice on whether the tenants would remain in residential care or return to these units.

Malcolm said it was “really difficult” for Age Concern because although they worked closely with other agencies to offer support, their service could not provide housing directly.

“I think we would see dire situations if we didn’t have those council flats.”

Malcolm said the increase in the pension this year was not enough to cover the cost of living for older people who were struggling.

“The whole community is finding it extremely hard.”

Carers New Zealand CEO Laurie Hilsgen said New Zealand had a severe shortage of affordable, accessible housing for older people.

“We have an ageing population but New Zealand has prepared poorly for the realities of this,” Hilsgen said.

“All state housing should be accessible when built rather than modified later, and the Government should be incentivising landlords to create housing that is safe and affordable for older people so they can age in place.”

Hilsgen said although it was positive that more people were living in the community for longer, older people were often on fixed incomes and support services were not always available without paying for them privately.

“We’re living longer than past generations, often at home, sometimes with significant health and disability support needs, but more of the costs to sustain people at home have devolved from the state to individuals.”

Marton & Districts Budget Service manager Christina Marcroft said there had been a 45 per cent increase in the number of sessions they had conducted in the four months between February and May this year, compared to the months between July 2022 and January 2023.

“We’ve certainly had a steep increase in the number of people seeking help and support from us, and it’s been a noticeable increase across all ages,” Marcroft said.