Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Household gets snippy over toenail cutting: Kevin Page

Kevin Page
By
6 mins to read
Toenail-cutting etiquette causes controversy in the Page household. Photo / 123rf

Toenail-cutting etiquette causes controversy in the Page household. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

An in-depth discussion concerning an issue of major importance took place at our house the other night.

It would be fair to say there was a frank exchange of views and, naturally — which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle