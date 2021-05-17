Hospice volunteers love what they do

Hospice volunteers Graeme Veale (left) and Stu Duncan love the work and social interaction of volunteering. Photo / Paul Brooks

Hospice volunteers are from all walks of life, all ages, and with all sorts of connections to the organisation they're helping.

Graeme Veale and Stuart Duncan volunteer at the Hospice Shop in Tawa St, and as this is Hospice Awareness Week, they want their story to be told to attract more volunteers to the charitable organisation.

They both lead busy lives, with Stuart involved in a practical way with Kaitoke School, where his wife Vanessa is Principal, and Graeme is chairman of Whanganui Community Patrol. Graeme and his wife Linda both volunteer for Hospice.

Graeme started with Hospice when Stuart came round to pick up some furniture from his mother-in-law's place.

"Hospice had helped her out quite a bit, so I thought, what a great thing to get involved in." Obviously Stuart encouraged him to volunteer. "And I love it," says Graeme. "I started originally in the shed out the back, repairing stuff, then I got promoted to inwards goods." Now he and Stu spend Mondays on the truck.

"We meet and talk to people … they are just so wonderful, especially towards Hospice. We look forward to coming to work here."

Linda works in the shop on Mondays and Thursdays.

"The staff here are tremendous to work with," says Graeme. "I've also been into the shop in town and the one in Whanganui East and they're all so friendly." Graeme and Stuart pick up and deliver goods between homes and Hospice shops.

"It's a really nice atmosphere in which to work. More people, who are not working, should become volunteers: it's a great cause." Graeme's sister volunteers for Hospice in Hastings. "It's in the family."

Stuart had time on his hands when he started as a volunteer at the end of 2014.

"I was medically disengaged from the police, so I started off in Whanganui East and, in time, I transferred over here [to Tawa St]. I do Monday mornings."

Stuart's sister died of cancer in 2014 and was supported by Hospice.

"I thought I could give back. I've got the time, the ability and youth, I guess." He says he gets a sense of pride from volunteering and he loves the reaction from the public towards the volunteers. "How appreciative they are. Also, they are donating to us, but they too have a story to tell."

He says he enjoys working with Graeme and getting out there as a team.

Stuart's aware that many people might find the prospect of volunteer work daunting.

"But it might just be a couple of hours here or there, like Monday morning for a few hours, and then I've done my part." He likes to think he's making a difference and that the place would not be able to function in the same way without him and Graeme putting in their voluntary hours.

"Whatever age you are, if you do have some time, come and volunteer."

Graeme agrees.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't enjoy it."

Veronica is the manager of the Tawa St Hospice Shop and she says there are six volunteers working at the shop counter every day, with two shifts of three people each.

"We would have 40-plus volunteers [on the books]," she says. "And they're amazing.

"It's not about me, it's not about you, it's about what we do for Hospice, and how we work together to best the best result. That's what we are here for."