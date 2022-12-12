Hospice Christmas Night Market this Sunday

Hospice helpers and some of the stallholders at Whanganui Racecourse. This year the night market is bigger than ever. Photo / Paul Brooks

The emphasis is on local, says Hospice Night Market organiser Kelly Scarrow.

“We’ve got to around 170 stallholders, which is considerably more than we had in 2020, and this is the first time it is being run for Hospice Whanganui.”

The Hospice Night Market is being held at Whanganui Racecourse. All proceeds will go to Whanganui’s local hospice.

“It is a Hospice fundraiser, so we are asking people to pay a gold coin to get into the event; all of our stallholders have paid a stallholder fee, as per usual, and that goes to Hospice,” says Kelly.

There’s a huge array of stalls.

“We got things like food products, we’ve got our food carts, we’ve got art, jewellery, home decor, wood turning, small businesses — Craft Cauldron, Duke’s Doggy Daycare, Canaan Honey ...

“We also have Roots Brewery. They are coming along and are having their amazing bar and charitable barbecue. They have done a kegful of a special brew, which they called Kowhai Ale, and again, all proceeds from that tap, which will be running just on that day, will go back to Hospice. Mainfreight is spnsoring the barbecue.

“Then we have an interesting gin distiller, the racecourse will have their bar open as well, and we have a children’s entertainment area with a bouncy castle and ride-on stuff.”

Kelly says she truly means it when she says there’s something for everyone.

“It seems to be growing every year. I think our community loves it because it’s the last big event before Christmas. A family can come along for a gold coin donation and hang out for six hours and know there’s lots to do and see ... and you get to be in amongst it in a fun, friendly, family environment.

“We’ll also have the amazing Hospice Op Shop megastall.”

Hospice Whanganui will have an information stall with information on who they are and what they do. They will be hoping to sign volunteers.

“We’re always looking for volunteers to support us in a variety of ways, particularly at events like this.”

Kelly says members of the clinical team, administration staff, some volunteers, retail staff and others from Hospice will be there to support the market.

“Maori Wardens will be gate keeping and providing security on the day.

“And we’ve got DJ Rono playing Christmas music over the loudspeakers.”

There will be lots of giveaways on the day.

The racecourse has hosted this event before when it was privately run.

“So they are fantastic: they’re accommodating and they look after us in terms of supporting the event financially.”

She says at the last Night Market they had about 9000 people pass through, and they hope to improve on that.

“People are very giving. It’s that time of year, and also, we’re really lucky, as a team, because when you talk about Hospice, people have a connection and an understanding, and are more inclined to be a little bit more generous. I’m hoping people will dig deep.”

Kelly says the majority of stallholders are local people and businesses.

The event does have a future, she says.

“There will be a next year. I don’t know what that will look like, but it definitely go ahead.”

The Details

What: Hospice Whanganui Christmas Market

When: Sunday, December 18, 2-8pm

Where: Whanganui Racecourse

Cost : Gold coin donation entry fee per person. All monies raised go directly to Hospice Whanganui, to help us to continue to provide free specialist palliative care and support to our patients and their whanau.



