“At the same time, we have stuck to what we said we would do in our Long-Term Plan and retained additional funding for biodiversity, river management maintenance and public transport programmes.”

About 1.6% of the increase is for targeted public transport rates – meaning they only impact the areas where the services run, such as Palmerston North and Whanganui.

About 2.2% is for biosecurity and biodiversity (0.9% of that is targeted), and about 1.3% for targeted increased river management and drainage maintenance.

The remaining 3.8% reflects increased “business-as-usual” costs.

Horizons is committed to funding biodiversity projects.

Keedwell said the rates increase would differ between properties and districts for a range of reasons, including targeted rates programmes and property revaluations.

Councillor Alan Taylor said it was important for constituents to look beyond the 8.8% figure and understand the substance of the annual plan.

“The plan exposes what we intend to do with the taxes people pay,” Taylor said.

“[The] council’s vision is about what we are doing, what we are achieving, how we get there and what we have achieved. It should not be focusing on a meaningless mathematical manipulation.”

Councillor Gordon Kelleher said the council must keep in mind that many people did not have the ability to pay compounding rates increases.

“It is compounding every year, whereas previously we used to be one or two times the rate of inflation but now we are sitting on 3.5 [times more], which is better than the four-and-a-half which was forecasted [sic] but it is still in my view too high and we need to look at savings on the way,” Kelleher said.

Councillor Bruce Gordon agreed.

“When you add last year’s rate rise to this year’s rate rise, we are well and truly in the upper end of councils throughout the country and it’s not a place I’m comfortable being,” Gordon said.

“If we want to get the attention of [Regional Development Minister] Shane Jones and the value that he believes regional councils bring to the country, we are certainly going to wake him up by showing him just how much our rates are going up.

“We’ve got to get things under control going forward, because 18%-plus in two years is not sustainable and we are being told that by many, many people.”

Deputy chair Jono Naylor said there was a balancing act with what would happen to ratepayers down the line if the council did not increase rates.

“I would love to put people’s rates down but, in order to achieve that, we have to ask ourselves, ‘what is it that we are doing that really isn’t that important?’, and I struggle to find too much of what we are doing that isn’t important that needs to be done,” Naylor said.

The proposed amendment to the 2024-34 Long-Term Plan, which would enable a possible sale of Horizons’ stake in CentrePort, will not go ahead.

