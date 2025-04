Horizons Regional Council community biodiversity adviser Martin Steer (left), landowner Richard Redmayne and Rangitikei Rivers Catchment Collective project manager Julie Ireland mapping out traps for the animal pest trap library. Photo / Horizons Regional Council

Horizons Regional Council community biodiversity adviser Martin Steer (left), landowner Richard Redmayne and Rangitikei Rivers Catchment Collective project manager Julie Ireland mapping out traps for the animal pest trap library. Photo / Horizons Regional Council

A pest animal trap library has been set up to help landowners in Rangitīkei River catchments to control biodiversity and manage pest populations.

The Rangitīkei Rivers Catchments Collective [RRCC] received $15,400 from the Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant courtesy of Horizons Regional Council.

The traps will be rotated and shared among landowners to foster collaboration and sustainable practices.

Horizons biodiversity team leader Anna Mackintosh said the council was happy to provide funding given the shared goals of landowners and size of the area.

“RRCC’s projects met the criteria for both biodiversity protection and improvement and involving and educating communities in the process,” Mackintosh said.