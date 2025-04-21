“Horizons’ pest management efforts are extensive, it is a larger region.

“We can’t be everywhere so partnering with groups such as the RRCC is key to helping keep predator numbers low.

“Through working together we can achieve far more than we could alone and our native species and habitats have a chance to thrive again.”

The funds enabled the purchase of 51 DOC200 traps, six AT220 self-resetting traps, 15 F-Bomb traps and 17 Timms traps plus lures and associated equipment.

Horizons Regional Council community biodiversity adviser Martin Steer (kneeling) demonstrates different traps to Richard Redmayne (left) and his son Sam Redmayne as part of the Rangitikei Rivers Catchment Collective's animal pest trap library. Photo / Horizons Regional Council

There will be a particular focus on catching the likes of mustelids, feral cats, rats, hedgehogs, and possums, which all pose a threats to the native bush habitats and species.

Mackintosh said introduced animal pests were excellent breeders and could travel significant distances.

One stoat or cat can decimate a local population of birds as they will raid nests on the ground and in tree hollows and attack adult birds including whio (blue duck) and backyard chickens.

“We are proud to work alongside the RRCC to support their pest control efforts and we look forward to a long-term relationship that focuses on protecting our native species,” Mackintosh said.

The first traps are already in action on a farm in Turakina, home to abundant native species thriving around wetlands.

Data from the trapping efforts will be collected and shared on Trap NZ, building valuable insights on conservation efforts.

RRCC hoped the traps would reduce the rising impact of pests on native flora, fauna, and ecosystems within the river catchment areas – protecting features such as indigenous bush remnants, whio (blue duck), and wetlands.