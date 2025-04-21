Horizons Regional Council community biodiversity adviser Martin Steer (left), landowner Richard Redmayne and Rangitikei Rivers Catchment Collective project manager Julie Ireland mapping out traps for the animal pest trap library. Photo / Horizons Regional Council
A pest animal trap library has been set up to help landowners in Rangitīkei River catchments to control biodiversity and manage pest populations.
The Rangitīkei Rivers Catchments Collective [RRCC] received $15,400 from the Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant courtesy of Horizons Regional Council.
The traps will be rotated and shared among landowners to foster collaboration and sustainable practices.
Horizons biodiversity team leader Anna Mackintosh said the council was happy to provide funding given the shared goals of landowners and size of the area.
“RRCC’s projects met the criteria for both biodiversity protection and improvement and involving and educating communities in the process,” Mackintosh said.
The funds enabled the purchase of 51 DOC200 traps, six AT220 self-resetting traps, 15 F-Bomb traps and 17 Timms traps plus lures and associated equipment.
There will be a particular focus on catching the likes of mustelids, feral cats, rats, hedgehogs, and possums, which all pose a threats to the native bush habitats and species.
Mackintosh said introduced animal pests were excellent breeders and could travel significant distances.
One stoat or cat can decimate a local population of birds as they will raid nests on the ground and in tree hollows and attack adult birds including whio (blue duck) and backyard chickens.
“We are proud to work alongside the RRCC to support their pest control efforts and we look forward to a long-term relationship that focuses on protecting our native species,” Mackintosh said.
The first traps are already in action on a farm in Turakina, home to abundant native species thriving around wetlands.
Data from the trapping efforts will be collected and shared on Trap NZ, building valuable insights on conservation efforts.
RRCC hoped the traps would reduce the rising impact of pests on native flora, fauna, and ecosystems within the river catchment areas – protecting features such as indigenous bush remnants, whio (blue duck), and wetlands.