The community orchard at Marton School was officially opened this month. Photo / Supplied

Environmental and sustainability projects at Enviroschools in the Horizons Regional Council area have secured funding for 2023.

The council has awarded 24 grants from the Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund - formerly the Enviroschools Action Fund, which was renamed in memory of former Horizons councillor Pat Kelly, who was an advocate for the programme. The fund supports sustainability projects from Enviroschools in the Manawatū–Whanganui region.

Horizons senior environmental educator Sarah Williams said the council received 27 applications, seeking a total of just under $30,000.

“This year we have seen more schools connecting with the Enviroschools programme and recently we celebrated our 100th school signing up,” Williams said.

“We have seen an increased desire for water conservation projects last year. With the impacts of climate change increasing, we wanted to consider how we can best support more action learning with our tamariki around water and ways to conserve this precious and finite resource.

“With the increase in number of Enviroschools and adding a water conservation option to the grant, we have increased our funding from $20,000 to $26,000.”

Funding was awarded to eight water conservation projects, with the majority of those wanting to purchase rainwater collection tanks. Other projects include food sustainability, waste management and creating gardens for rongoā and biodiversity.

Water conservation projects in Whanganui and Rangitīkei include Bulls Kindergarten (to purchase water tank gauges and water containers), Fun House Learning Centre (to purchase and install water tanks), Marton School (Mara huawhenua water conservation project to purchase and install water tank and pump) and Whanganui Girls’ College (to purchase a solar power irrigation system).

Other recipients in Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu include Brunswick School (development of a fire pit and seating area), Central Kids Paraone Kindergarten (creation of a bee and butterfly sanctuary), Marton Junction Preschool (exploration of the ngahere and the biodiversity), Marton Childcare Centre (creation of a sensory garden), Nga Tawa (creating a carving for their Wairau project), Papanui Junction School (purchase of traps for pest control) and Taoroa School (worm farm and waste management).

Grants were also made to Enviroschools in Manawatū, Palmerston North and Horowhenua.