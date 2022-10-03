Jonathan Hartfield (centre) with Hospice Whanganui colleagues. Photo / Paul Brooks



It was a humbled Jonathan Hartfield who listened to tributes in his honour on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Hospice Whanganui put on a morning tea for their chaplain and gave him a 'This is Your Life' moment when Kim Eland, director integrated services, outlined his history and accomplishments, especially as regards to Hospice.

"Jonathan served for 55 years in medicine, probably more, publishing a number of articles in medical and nursing journals over those years.

"Between 1973-76, he established the [Specialist Obstetric and Gynaecological] department in Whanganui Hospital and was the head of that unit, as well as being acting medical superintendent for two years.

"In the early 70s he also started organising seminars for hospital staff on the importance of helping people come to terms with the realities of dying and the importance of managing their symptoms well."

She says there was also the realisation that their spiritual needs were just as important.

"I think for some people they might think to jump from Obs and Gynae where you're bringing life into the world, to death and dying seems a really strange leap, but having worked as a midwife I absolutely get it."

She says delivering a baby makes you aware of how fine that balance is, how precious life is and the ever-present reality of dying.

"It gives you a desire to be authentic in how you deal with those things."

She said following the seminars, a small number of beds were made available within the hospital for the terminally ill, with relaxed visiting hours for families and a dedicated team of palliative care nurses and GPs.

In 1980 Jonathan, alongside Betty Bourke (chair of the hospital board), became the driving force to enable change in how the terminally ill are cared for locally, and the Hospital Board agreed to investigate the possibility of hospice care.

As a result, Whanganui Regional Hospice Service was established, with the hospital's District Nursing team providing care to patients in the community between the hours of 8am and 10pm. Two dedicated beds remained available for 24-hour short-term care at the hospital, where needed.

In 1986, Jonathan was ordained a priest in the Anglican Church.

In 1997, the Whanganui Regional Health Authority agreed to fund 50 per cent of the Hospice budget and Jonathan was one of two medical officers appointed to the regional hospice service. In 1998, land was purchased at the Virginia Rd site.

In 2015 Jonathan was cited for the Order of Merit for his dedicated services to the community.

"That speaks volumes of who you are as a man and a human being," said Kim.

Over the years Jonathan has continued to serve Hospice Whanganui, whether on a salaried or voluntary basis, ultimately moving towards his current role as chaplain.

"There have been many changes to our service over those intervening years, with Jonathan ever-present throughout, and it would be very hard to think of Hospice without thinking of Jonathan and his ongoing dedication to the philosophy of Dr Elizabeth Kubler-Ross; that if you are diagnosed with a terminal illness, you should be enabled to 'live until the day you die'."

Kim continued, "Jonathan, you are an incredible man: I cannot believe you are 90, and I just want to say thank you for your ongoing guardianship and stewardship of this service."

Hospice social worker Tracey Cropp thanked Jonathan for his mission work.

Jonathan responded with a short, impromptu speech.

"You've all been very kind: I didn't expect this ... and I didn't really expect to get to 90. I just drifted there, but I'm sure that Hospice and you have been one of the things that got me to 90, because I am meeting interesting and lovely people every day, and that's a great thing for keeping one going."

Jonathan said his mind is kept busy, especially with modern computer technology.

"The world is changing and I have to change with it.

"Hospice has given me a wonderful retirement."

Jonathan still drives and intended to go and see a bereaved person after his morning tea, then go home and mow the lawns.

I asked him what motivated him to keep busy and carrying on being of service.

"Jesus," he said. "I live in the vicinity of Jesus."