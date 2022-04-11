The Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand, featuring the flight's Avenger and Spitfire aircraft, flew North Island skies on Saturday to mark the Royal New Zealand Air Force's 85th Birthday.

The Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand, featuring the flight's Avenger and Spitfire aircraft, flew North Island skies on Saturday to mark the Royal New Zealand Air Force's 85th birthday. The Avenger led two T6-C Texan II aircraft from the Central Flying School and the Spitfire over locations from Ohakea to Whenuapai and back down the other side of the island. The aircraft appeared over Whanganui at about 9.38am. A large crowd packed the Durie Hill Tower car park and the elevator tower to see the planes fly over. Paul Brooks took the photo.