The SS Puke was a popular boat at the River Festival. Photo/ Supplied

Over 20 heritage boats glided over the Whanganui river to mark the start of Whanganui's Heritage Month on Saturday.

The boats, including steam, classic, clinker, sail and row boats were a crowd-pleaser at the River Festival.

The River Festival was the first of 42 events taking place this month for Whanganui's Heritage Month, says Whanganui Heritage Month organiser Ann Petherick.

She says it started with a karakia and welcome from kaumātua John Maihi followed by speeches recognising the importance of the events.

"Helen Craig, chairperson of the Whanganui Heritage Trust, spoke to us and thanked the people who've worked to make both the event and the heritage month successful. She also spoke about how the month aims to make people aware of the historical sites we have in Whanganui."

Ann says the Māori Te Waka crew welcomed the visiting boats with a haka as people watched from the riverside.

The heritage boats on the Whanganui River. Photo/ Supplied

"It was very beautiful to watch."

A running commentary as the boats passed by meant attendees were able to learn a little bit about each boat's history.

"There was a lot of positive feedback from people saying it was interesting to hear about the boats and their history as they came past."

Ann says she thinks one of the main highlights of the day was seeing the SS Puke.

"It came from Auckland's Maritime Museum. It's the oldest wooden steamboat in New Zealand so to have it included in our River Festival was pretty special."

She says roughly 3000 people attended the River Festival and they were kept entertained throughout the day with the RiverTraders Market running alongside the festival.

"There was live entertainment, boat rides, heritage tours, talks and a heritage market fair."

A highlight of the event for Ann was seeing all of the heritage boats on the river.

"It was so amazing to watch. The weather was beautiful and the water was twinkling. However, the best thing about the day was how many people came to the festival and hearing them talk so positively about the event."

The little steamboats with Waimarie. Photo/ Supplied

She says the event was successful.

"The River Festival attracted people from out of town with 14 motorhomes staying near the racecourse to attend."

The event was the perfect way to start Heritage Month, she says, with more events planned throughout October.

One to mark in the calendar is the inaugural parade and vehicle park-up, she says.

"This takes place on the Monday of Labour weekend. There will be a range of vintage vehicles, from cars to fire engines, it will definitely be something people want to attend."

The Details:

What: Whanganui Heritage Month events for Labour weekend.

When: Heritage Vehicle Parade, Saturday, October 22, Lower Victoria Avenue from 1pm, Heritage Vehicle Display: Sunday, October 23, Whanganui Racecourse 10.30am to 4.30pm.

For more information: visit: whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz