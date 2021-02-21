Healthy ageing at any age

Healthy aging at any age

By Angela Hewson

Seniors today are well aware that the key to a long and healthy life is good nutrition and an active lifestyle. Healthy ageing is more than the absence of disease, according to the World Health Organisation: "For most older people, the maintenance of functional ability has the highest importance," they say. The team at Her Fitness agree with that statement. Having a chronic health issue like diabetes or high blood pressure is manageable with medication, whereas being unable to stand up from sitting or even managing the activities of daily living changes everything.

So what is functional training for ageing? This means your fitness programme mirrors common daily life activities like getting out of a chair, making a bed, lifting laundry baskets, getting in and out of the car, going shopping, and gardening etc.

Functional training is important for all adults because our physical ability declines over a period of years. When we have lost enough fitness to notice these changes, it's harder to build back up. Our lack of balance and strength along with our confidence makes it that much harder to address these changes. The good news is it is possible to improve our strength and fitness at any age.

We have noticed an increase in the number of ageing women who want to "lift weights". There are also many "active retirees" who are trampers, cyclists, runners and sports people who workout to keep fit for these extra activities.

Before we prescribe any workout programme – whether you're a first timer, a seasoned gym goer, or an active retiree - we discuss with you your present and past medical status. Along with this and other information a specific programme is written which allows for personal goals, abilities and challenges. We are well aware that even the word "gym" may conjure up images and perceptions that these are not places for the faint-hearted. Nothing could be further from the truth for the ladies at Her Fitness. We are extremely proud of all our members and the advances they are making towards improving their lifestyles.

So what would a functional fitness programme include? We may include pushing and pulling exercises, rising and lowering, rotation, lifting, supported balance, and a cardiovascular component. Naturally our programmes take a first rung of the ladder approach and as confidence and strength grows so do the challenges of the programme.

In the current climate of Covid 19 we want to remain positive. Exercise will help us be in the best physical and mental shape we can be to cope with whatever challenges lay ahead.

Why not come in and see us and find out how we can make a difference - let's keep you lifelong healthy. We are proud to be the only locally owned women's gym in Wanganui with many years of knowledge and experience.

We look forward to seeing you at Her Fitness 59 Ingestre St P:3489121

E: results@herfitness.co.nz