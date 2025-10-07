Funding for the school came from the Government, the university and philanthropic partners.

Whanganui MP Carl Bates said he contacted the university’s pro-vice chancellor of health, Professor Jo Lane, in February 2024, inviting him to visit Whanganui and meet potential stakeholders in the health sector.

“Today’s signing is a very positive outcome from that initial invitation,” Bates said.

“Professor Lane is looking to communities that will take a holistic approach to trainee placements that will encourage students to return to the community when they graduate.”

Lane said the programme was not just about the placement, but “ensuring the students’ hauora (wellbeing) is well looked after too”.

“We’ve learned from engagement with our overseas partners that by enabling students to build their clinical knowledge, make professional connections and become part of a community, they’ll ultimately be more likely to want to stay in the region in which they’re placed.”

Council chief executive David Langford said signing the MOU was “a huge milestone”.

“Local councils aren’t involved in delivering health services but we are well connected with many of the organisations working across this sector,” he said.

Te Ranga Tupua Iwi Collective co-chair Pahia Turia said Ngā Kaitataki Hauora (Iwi Māori health providers) across Te Ranga Tupua (Whanganui, Rangitīkei, Ruapehu and South Taranaki) had been a pivotal voice in the development of the new relationship.

“We see this as an opportunity to retain and attract skills and talent to our rohe,” he said.

Turia said Te Maatuku (Iwi Māori Partnership Board) recently released the regional Community Health Plan, which prioritises workforce development.

That was “a key enabler” in supporting rural access and sustainability, by growing and supporting the increase of the clinical and non-clinical workforce, he said.

Health NZ Whanganui group director of operations Katherine Fraser-Chapple said the wider district faced challenges with medical workforce shortages, particularly in primary care and rural health services.

“Increasing the number of medical students training directly in our communities is vital to ensuring sustainable, high-quality healthcare for our region,” she said.

WRHN chief executive Judith Macdonald said her organisation took rural communities’ equitable access to healthcare services seriously.

“A key aspiration for our iwi and community leaders is to ‘grow our own’ workforce,” she said.

“Supporting the establishment of the NZ Graduate School of Medicine will help fulfil this aspiration by maximising access for local students and for professional health services offering local placements at rural and provincial clinical businesses.”

Lane said the door was open to all primary healthcare providers and organisations who wanted to welcome more medical students to their regions.

“In years two to four of the four-year programme, students will learn in rotations throughout regional hospitals and undertake a year-long primary care placement in a regional community.”

Final decisions on placement locations will be made by the middle of next year.