Iwi-Māori partnership unveils plan to boost health outcomes from Taumarunui to Whanganui

“Our plan is a significant step toward addressing longstanding health inequities affecting Māori and the wider community,” Pue said.

“By engaging with whānau, hapū and iwi, we are committed to ensuring that healthcare is accessible and culturally appropriate, meeting the unique needs and aspirations of all who call this place home.”

The plan identifies key health priorities, including mental health and wellbeing, rural access, and healthcare sustainability, mokopuna ora (child and adolescent wellbeing), kaumātua ora (health of older people), and preventative health initiatives.

These priorities were informed by the voices of whānau and health needs assessments across the rohe, Pue said.

Te Mātuku is made up of representatives from 11 iwi stretching from Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi to Ngā Wairiki-Ngāti Apa, and from Ngāti Hāua to Tūpoho.

Iwi-Māori health partnership boards were created in 2022 under the previous Government to support the health sector to meet the needs of their communities.

When the current Government disbanded Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority, then-Health Minister Shane Reti retained the boards, saying he would expand their roles to encompass healthcare planning and delivery, including making funding decisions to meet local health needs.

In September, Reti said they would be the primary source of whānau voice in the health system and influence regional strategies.

They are expected to begin a strategic commissioning role in July to inform Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand commissioning activities.

The five-year plan outlines strategic commissioning, monitoring, and accountability frameworks to track progress and promote improvement in service delivery by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand.

Te Mātuku said by bridging local Māori perspectives with the health sector, it aims to improve hauora Māori outcomes and foster a health system that is responsive and effective for Māori communities.

Te Mātuku manu tohikura/co-chair Honey Winter said collaboration was crucial.

“We must work with everyone in the sector to realise the dreams and aspirations identified by our whānau.

“By working together and listening to our communities, we can develop effective strategies to improve health outcomes for future generations,” Winter said.

Manu tohikura/co-chair Te Aroha McDonnell said the board’s vision was to uphold the principles of self-determination, leadership, and unity, and ensure that whānau, hapū and iwi receive the care and support they need.

“This plan is a testament to our commitment to preserving the inheritance of taonga tuku iho [treasures] and fostering a sustainable future for our mokopuna [future generations],” McDonnell said.

The plan is part of Te Mātuku’s wider functions, described in the Pae Ora (Health Futures) Act 2022.

It can be accessed at Te Mātuku’s website www.tematuku.maori.nz.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air



















