University of Waikato pro-vice-chancellor health, Professor Jo Lane, said the school’s curriculum would prioritise clinical placements in regional and rural health settings.

Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka said it had been “a proud day” for Hamilton.

“Establishing a medical school here recognises our city’s growing role as a centre for education, research and healthcare delivery across the wider Waikato and beyond.”

He said the school had been “years in the making” and he acknowledged former Hamilton MPs David Bennett and Tim Macindoe, and Taupō MP Louise Upston, who had “championed the case”.

Upston said she had long been advocating for the school, which would also make a difference to rural communities.

“For communities like Tokoroa, Taupō and Tūrangi, this means more opportunities for local students to train as doctors and better access to healthcare.”

Taupō MP Louise Upston says the new school will make a difference to rural communities. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network said the announcement had been “long-awaited”.

“It is well known that New Zealand is suffering from an acute shortage of family doctors, and that shortage is the most pronounced in rural areas,” Hauora Taiwhenua chief executive Dr Grant Davidson said.

“This will complement the excellent training programmes already in operation at Auckland and Otago, while providing a graduate-entry option with strong community immersion. It will give hope to rural general practice.”

This sentiment was echoed by the Pinnacle Midlands Health Network, which said on LinkedIn the school had the potential to “shift the dial” by attracting students from diverse backgrounds and retaining them “in the places that need them most”.

Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network chief executive Dr Grant Davidson says the Waikato facility will complement training programmes in Auckland and Otago. Photo / Supplied

“The pressure on general practice has been building for years. When a GP leaves a small town, the domino effect is felt across neighbouring practices, urgent care and hospitals.

“We see these impacts every day. This school is part of the long-term thinking our health system needs.”

Braemar Hospital and its owner, Braemar Charitable Trust, also welcomed the announcement, saying it supported the next generation of the healthcare workforce.

“Our owner, Braemar Charitable Trust, already funds scholarships for nursing, health and research students at the University of Waikato. We look forward to continuing working with the university in the healthcare space,” chief executive Fiona Michel said.

National has confirmed a third medical school for New Zealand will be based at the University of Waikato. Photo / University of Waikato

The University of Auckland said the new medical school was “a positive signal for medical education”.

Meanwhile, University of Otago pro-vice-chancellor health sciences Associate Professor Megan Gibbons said the university was “disappointed” about the decision.

“We are disappointed that the Government did not follow the alternative and more cost-effective option of further increasing the intakes into the country’s existing medical schools.

“However, any investment that supports growing and sustaining the health workforce is a step toward strengthening care for our communities – particularly in rural and underserved regions.”

Gibbons said the university was committed to working alongside others in the sector.

“In particular, we all need to work together to ensure that there are adequate student placement opportunities within a system that is significantly stretched.”

The Waikato medical school has previously been in doubt, with Act leader and Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour raising concerns about its cost.

Labour health spokeswoman Ayesha Verrall shared concerns about the cost, saying while the doctor shortage was worrisome, it was unclear if the new school was the best solution.

“It’s harder and more expensive to see a doctor than ever and we need to be confident investments in medical training will deliver. It is not clear how this investment is better for New Zealand than the alternatives.”

