However, being the fastest is not the only goal. Leading up to the event, the vehicles will be displayed in shop windows with the community able to vote for their favourite in the people’s choice category.

The idea was developed between Mason, Loralee Chittenden, of Hello You, and Vicki Fox, of Quirky Fox.

An entry for the Mini Car Derby which will feature at the Americarna event.

“It’s been an incredibly tough few years so it’s good for the businesses to get together,” Mason said.

The business owners were aware that some potential customers were struggling with financial issues so the focus was on building connections rather than pushing spending, Mason said.

“We try not to put that pressure on individuals to spend, even if we want to,” he said.

“It’s not necessarily that primary day-of spending, it’s the secondary; they want to come back.”

Other Hāwera businesses involved include The Burnt Place Bar and Kitchen, which will host the event and, with Graham Lynch Security, built the race track.

Curly Beards has created a custom trophy to award to the grand winner.

Although currently limited to Hāwera businesses, the organisers hoped the Mini Car Derby would continue to grow, with entries possibly opening to schools and individuals in the future.

“We’re a small town but we need to think better and work together,” Mason said.

Americarna begins at Ōpunake Beach on Wednesday, February 19. On Friday, February 21, the almost 700 cars will travel from Stratford to Hāwera where they will be on display in the town centre for the afternoon.

There will also be a market, music from Nana & Petal and Nikki Rei, and a photo booth.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said the longevity and consistent popularity of the event was rare.

“Some of these events that keep coming back year after year end up dwindling but we don’t see that with Americarna,” he said.

An important feature of the event, which Nixon believed contributed to its ongoing popularity, was that it travelled through the district.

“You’ll be blown away by the amount of people on the roadsides. You get them out of the old folks' homes, you get them out of the schools, farmers set themselves up on the corner with gazebos. The whole district and region get behind it,” he said.

“Our retailers get behind it and decorate in an American style – it’s a real carnival atmosphere.”

Americarna vehicles will be on display in Hāwera from 1.15pm to 5.15pm on Friday.

The acceleration display will take place at 2.30pm on Albion St and the Mini Car Derby will be at The Burnt Place Bar and Kitchen from 5.15pm.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.