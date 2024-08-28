Nana & Petal are Paul Adams and Celine Filbee, a Taranaki duo.

Nana & Petal are Paul Adams and Celine Filbee, a Taranaki duo whose 23-year friendship has blossomed into a wonderful musical partnership.

It is their “common love of music, the groove and singing songs round the piano, wrapped up with a passion for beers, ukuleles, cynicism and gigs” that takes them on to stages all over Taranaki and on to the stage of the Whanganui Musicians Club.

Both are accomplished musical personalities. Paul, a well-known pianist noted for his jazz chops, has worked extensively as a musician and music teacher. Celine has lived on the fringes of creative music in the UK and Aotearoa for many years, entertaining and promoting live music wherever she goes.

The two have created a repertoire that spans blues, folk and alt-country, with Paul pinning down the groove on piano/organ with some blistering solos and a real sensitivity for accompanying a vocalist, showcasing Celine’s arresting vocal style, charisma and storytelling magnetism.

The two will be performing at the September meeting of the club, and that means a host of local acts will precede them. Doors open at 7pm, and local musicians hit the famous stage for the monthly open mic.