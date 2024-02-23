Maryann Residential Care Home And Hospital residents, staff and Americarna particpants at Maryann on Friday, February 23. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Americarna celebrations were brought to residents at Stratford’s Maryann Residential Care Home And Hospital.

On Friday morning four of the cars entered in the event made a quick pit stop at the Stratford facility. A 1979 Chevrolet Corvette, owned by Shane and Charlene Roberts, was one of the cars that stopped in at Maryann.

Shane and Charlene live in Midhirst and Shane says it was great to visit their local rest home during Americarna.

“It was cool to visit Maryann and show the residents what Americarna is all about. We were part of the New Plymouth rest home run as well. It’s nice to see how happy it makes them.”

Shane and Charlene Roberts and their 1979 Chevrolet Corvette visited Maryann Residential Care Home And Hospital before Americarna celebrations on Friday, February 23. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Charlene says they’ve owned the car for two years.

“It was pretty neat to take it to the rest home. You could see the joy on their faces at all the nice cars. They’d talk about their memories of driving similar cars as well which was interesting to hear about.”

This is Shane and Charlene’s first time entering Americarna and Shane says it’s been a blast.

“We are part of the New Plymouth Corvette Club and took part in the nationals last year. This year, with the nationals being in the South Island, we decided to give Americarna a crack and enter an event that is in our backyard.”

Americarna event director John Rae says the rest home run always receives positive feedback.

“The residents love it and the ones who can ride in the car do so. It’s become a much-loved part of our events. It’s something we really enjoy doing as it makes people happy.”







