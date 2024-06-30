Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Having a job and a car helped in those 1970 dating days – Rob Rattenbury

Rob Rattenbury
By
5 mins to read
Thanks to one final successful date 52 years ago, Rob Rattenbury's dating days are just a distant memory now. Photo / Unsplash

Thanks to one final successful date 52 years ago, Rob Rattenbury's dating days are just a distant memory now. Photo / Unsplash

Rob Rattenbury is a retired police officer who lives in Whanganui. He has written a weekly column for the Chronicle since 2019.

OPINION

We recently celebrated our wedding anniversary. I remarked to an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle