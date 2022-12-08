Glyn David Ackroyd has appeared in the Whanganui District Court charged with driving while disqualified.

A Whanganui handyman has appeared in court after allegedly thumbing his nose at court orders and getting behind the wheel while his driver’s licence was revoked.

Glyn David Ackroyd appeared before Community Magistrate Sherida Cooper in the Whanganui District Court on Thursday charged with driving while disqualified.

The director of Man Handy Ltd, who had previously been forbidden to drive, didn’t enter a plea to the charge and was remanded on bail to reappear on February 2, 2023.

Ackroyd's ute was impounded by police for 28 days last month and taken away on the back of a tow truck.








