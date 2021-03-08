Hammers & Horsehair: Chamber Music Wanganui presents first concert of 2021

Pianist Douglas Mews, soprano Rowena Simpson and cellist Robert Ibell will perform the first 2021 Wanganui Chamber Music concert at Prince Edward Auditorium next week. Photo / Supplied

The first of the subscription concerts for Chamber Music Wanganui's 2021 series will take place next week.

Convener Ingrid Culliford said it would be a concert with a difference.

"It draws on a 'heritage' theme and will be presented in an informal manner with something for all musical tastes."

The Hammers & Horsehair duo of Douglas Mews (piano) and Robert Ibell (cello) have toured New Zealand extensively in recent years and Culliford said this concert was the first of a six-stop tour of the North Island and would be something special.

"They are joined by well-known Wellington soprano Rowena Simpson to reimagine the triumphant 1922 New Zealand tour of Blenheim-born Rosina Buckman (soprano) with Adelina Leon (cello) and Percy Kahn (pianist-composer)."

They will present period classics from the 1922 tour and the programme will also include some of their own favourites, including Brahms, Schubert and Offenbach.

"The musical items are interspersed with anecdotes from the 1922 Rosina Buckman tour, comparing the touring life then and now, and adding local or personal history appropriate to the pieces," Culliford said.

Based in Wellington, Simpson studied singing and historical performance practice at the Royal Conservatoire in the Netherlands. While living in Europe, she performed with professional chamber ensembles and as a soloist in the baroque and classical repertoires. Since returning to New Zealand in 2006, she has developed a freelance career in chamber music and opera.

Ibell is well known to Whanganui audiences from the many times he has performed here. From 1993 to 2020 he was a member of the NZSO and he is also an experienced chamber musician, touring regularly for Chamber Music New Zealand.

Mews is well known for his performances on organ, harpsichord, and forte piano. As well as his freelance performing, he is a lecturer at the NZ School of Music and director of music at St Teresa's Catholic Church.

Hammers & Horsehair: Wednesday, March 17, at 7.30pm, Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School. Tickets available in advance from the Royal Wanganui Opera House or at the door (no eftpos). $35 adults, $32 seniors, $20 Chamber Music Wanganui subscribers, $5. Concert sponsored by Driving Miss Daisy.