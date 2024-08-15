“It’s going to be wet and cloudy, and pretty windy as well.

“On Sunday there might be periods where it isn’t actually raining, but it looks like it will never be far away.”

The forecast temperature high for Saturday and Sunday was 18C which was on the warmer side for this time of year.

The overnight low temperature on Saturday night was anticipated to drop to only 12C.

“It’s probably going to be one of those nights where people are kicking off the extra duvets they may have put on.”

Ferris said northwesterly winds would be noticeable for anyone heading out into the rainy weather.

“It’s not a good weekend for doing outdoor activities but for people who have any indoor admin jobs they’ve been putting off, it’s a good one for that.

“The best chance for any outdoor excursions would be Saturday morning.”

MetService has a heavy rain watch in place for Northern Taranaki across to Tongariro National Park and northwards to Waitomo from 3pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

Periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are expected during this time.

A strong wind watch is in place for Taihape from 11pm on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday.

Northwest winds may approach severe gales in exposed places.

On Monday the weather was expected to become more settled in Whanganui.

“For the beginning of the working week, the worst of the weather does move away,” Ferris said.

“There’s less wind and less risk of wet weather.”

Heading into next week temperatures were expected to become cooler with chillier nights expected, as well as clear skies and light winds which could bring a touch of frost.

Rainy and poor conditions would last across the whole weekend with the weather returning to a finer, more settled pattern at the beginning of next week.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.