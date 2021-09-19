Greenlea Rescue Helicopter has busy Saturday afternoon on Mt Ruapehu

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter had three missions at Mt Ruapehu on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter had three missions at Mt Ruapehu on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter had a busy Saturday afternoon, making a couple of missions to Mt Ruapehu for injured skiers.

Around 12.45pm, the helicopter was dispatched to Whakapapa Ski Field for a child who fractured their leg while skiing.

The child and their mother were flown to Whanganui Hospital.

While flying back from Whanganui around 3pm, the helicopter was called back to Whakapapa for a patient with a spinal injury.

The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital.

Just as the helicopter arrived back at its base, the crew was dispatched to Mt Ruapehu for a skier who had a fractured arm.

The patient was treated and transported to Whanganui Hospital.