Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Great Minds: The mental health and wellbeing benefits of exercise

4 minutes to read
Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whether it be team sport or a walk around the block, exercise in all its forms can have a positive impact on mental wellbeing.

Whanganui nutritionist and fitness coach Audrey McCosh said the big thing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.