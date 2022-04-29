Voyager 2021 media awards
Great Minds: The numbing journey through grief for two Whanganui residents

7 minutes to read
Christine Fowler said acceptance was key to moving forward with grief. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emma Bernard
By
Emma Bernard

Multimedia journalist

Grief is the natural response to the loss of something we value and find important. It takes many forms and people experience grief differently. Emma Bernard talks to two Whanganui residents about the deaths of

