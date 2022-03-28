The Whanganui trampers saw many interesting rock formations on Great Barrier Island. Photo / Supplied

Wanganui Tramping Club summer multi-day trips are usually taken in the South Island but a group of 12 ventured north in February to Great Barrier Island. Many hadn't been there before and were blown away by the number of tracks and the interesting terrain. By the time their five days were over they had hardly scratched the surface of the opportunities and were looking forward to a return visit.

Morning tea on the Harataonga Track, a coastal walk. Photo / Supplied

Two more multi-day trips are planned by WTC in April. One will be a five-day circuit in the north of the Ruahine Range and there is also a more cruisey three-day outing based at River Valley Lodge, east of Taihape, over Easter.

The club's full weekend programme for April is:

2 or 3 Sat or Sun, Palmy Revisited, leader Pam

2-3 Sat-Sun, Burn Hut, leader Cherry

9 or 10 Sat or Sun, Mt Taranaki Circuit, leader Adrian

15,16 or 17, Fri, Sat or Sun, Tongariro National Park, leader Esther

15-18 Fri-Sun, River Valley Lodge, leader Tracey

22-26 Fri-Tues, Northern Ruahine Circuit, leader Shane

23, 24 or 25 Sat, Sun or Mon, Mangawhio Lakes, leader Dorothy

Make all inquiries about trips to Terry phone 021 262 7066 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on April 7 and 21 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on April 14 and 28. The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting on Tuesday, April 5 at 7.30pm in the Veandercross Lounge at the Whanganui Racecourse will feature an illustrated talk on Vietnam by club member Denise Gordon. All welcome.