Grant Haua performs at a special meeting of the Musicians Club on Saturday. Photo / Sally Garner





Whanganui Musicians Club hosts two great nights of music on the weekend. Friday night is club night, with your local musos providing the entertainment with an open mic. It's business as usual at the club, with doors open at 7pm. General admission is $15, with members paying $10. Memberships are available at the door. Come and enjoy the music and the company!

And then on Saturday, an important Kiwi musician is stopping in Whanganui as he tours the country before going off to Europe in June. Grant Haua is an authentic singer-songwriter who is taking his music far beyond these shores. He has a recording contract with leading French blues recording label Dixiefrog. His current tour is the expression of his Awa Blues album, which was released last year to international acclaim. It is a collection of the artist's compositions of the past 10 years, when he was playing on stages here and abroad with drummer legend Michael Barker, the duo known as Swamp Thing. Since parting ways with Michael, Grant has come into his own. In his words, "I've refocused on the music I really enjoy, soul music, and things are all good."

His songs are deeply personal and his musicianship is inspiring. From a press release:

"Grant presents in concert his deep timbered soul-blues vocals, acoustic guitar and foot percussion (cajon/snare) in a performance of style that relates heavily to his Maori culture, which is at the heart of these songs. He wants the audiences at his show to feel like they're guests in his home; and like the songs, his home is pretty simple - but it's warm, cosy and friendly. So welcome. This is his place. Awa Blues tour 2022 . Kia ora koutou."

He's now writing, recording and producing a new album for Dixiefrog, and will head back to Europe for six weeks of concerts and festivals. Come out and support an extraordinary talent.

The details

What: Grant Haua

When: Saturday, June 4, 7.30pm

Where: Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave

Tickets: Door sales $25. Advance sales at Eventfinda or at Gatshack $20