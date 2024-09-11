In the past year, 48% of people who attended WAM were there due to accidents and injuries; the remaining 52% were for medical-related reasons.
Adults under 39 years and children were the most frequent attenders at WAM in the 2023/24 year.
Whanganui Regional Health Network (WRHN) chief executive Judith MacDonald said it was not clear if people were presenting to WAM in preference to general practice because they could not get a timely appointment, or if this age group demonstrated a preference for drop-in services.
A higher ratio of female doctors, more doctors reaching retirement age and less interest in the traditional business ownership model is changing the way general practices are run across the Whanganui region.
Since 2003, WRHN has had a number of practitioners walk away and hand over their practice to the network; in most cases, this was due to doctors reaching retirement age.
MacDonald said patients still wanted to see “their doctor” but that was not necessarily available any more.
General practices now often worked in larger teams of nurses, nurse consults and doctors who saw all patients.
“That demand has outstripped the resource that we have available, and then you have an older workforce who may not work fulltime any more.”
A routine check-up, such as a baby being monitored for an ear infection, could be done by a nurse, which would allow a doctor to be available to see a highly complex patient in a more timely fashion, MacDonald said.
“Something has to give, we have to do something differently... because what we do know is that if we don’t do it well early, then people will fall through the gaps and end up being sicker.”
Asked what this would mean for patients concerned that losing a family doctor would require them to constantly explain their medical history, Macdonald said technology would have to fill this gap for general practices.
“A portal like Manage My Health allows you to go in and see your lab results and converse technically with general practice teams.”
There was hope that technology would shift stretched general practices away from having to do additional work, such as ringing patients with their lab results.
“That’s not to say that the general practice traditional model won’t continue – we do know there are some people that are still interested.”
MacDonald said people with “really complex pathology” who were very unwell wanted to know their doctor was available to them, and it was important GPs maintained that level of care.