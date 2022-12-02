Whanganui & Partners population metrics for 2022 showed 21.9 per cent of Whanganui’s population is aged 65 and older, amounting to around 9922 people. Photo / Bevan Conley

Although many retire financially sound, that is certainly not the case for all, says Whanganui organisations.

Grey Power acting national secretary Ross Fallen said his biggest concern was pensioners being forced to stop recreational activities due to financial reasons.

“We see Grey Power members who, with the high cost of living, petrol and food, don’t want to go out,” Fallen said.

“By cutting out travel and costs like eating out, it stops them from socialising and adds to loneliness and disconnection from the community.”

He said those on a pension and renting were more at risk than those who owned a home.

The current NZ Super payment for a single person living alone is $462.94.

Meanwhile, according to Trademe, the median rent in Whanganui is $515.

Age Concern Whanganui manager Michelle Malcolm said the organisation had seen multiple people who could not afford to retire.

“There’s been no increase in the pension but a huge increase in petrol, groceries and rent,” she said.

“Even when you do own your own home, the increase in rates and insurance rises too.”

She said everyone’s personal circumstances were different.

“And just because people don’t have a mortgage doesn’t mean they don’t have another financial burden of some sort.

“If you’re living on a pension fortnight to a fortnight and need to replace your roof, how are you going to do that?”

She said some people were not using heating because of the cost of power, even with the winter energy payment.

“There are people who are happily retired, but I suppose what we see more of is people struggling.

“People are finding it tough right now, so I don’t know what the future will look like.”

Grey Power acting national secretary Ross Fallen said while many retirees were financially sound, many were still suffering. Photo / Bevan Conley

Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission released its Review of Retirement Income Policies 2022 this week, revealing the dominant narrative of retirees as people who own their own home outright was “certainly not true for all”.

“It has always been significantly more reflective of Pākehā than Māori or Pacific People,” the report said.

Life expectancy at birth is 73.4 years for Māori males and 77.1 for wāhine Māori.

In comparison, non-Māori males are expected to live, on average, to 80.9 years, while non-Māori females are expected to live to 84.4 years.

The impact of both these factors is that Māori men and wāhine Māori receive NZ Super for fewer years, on average, than their non- Māori counterparts.

Data from the report showed 66 per cent of people aged over 65 own their home outright, but this is the case for only 47 per cent of Māori kaumātua (elders) and just 27 per cent of Pacific matua (elders).

Thirteen per cent of people over 65 have a mortgage but that includes 18 per cent of Māori kaumātua and 27 per cent of Pacific matua.

Twenty per cent of over 65s pay rent but this increases to 35 per cent of Māori kaumātua, and 46 per cent of Pacific matua.

The 2018 census showed 45,309 people living in Whanganui,

26.3 per cent of which are estimated to be Māori, significantly higher than the estimated Māori population of New Zealand of 17.4 per cent, according to Stats NZ.

“This is important because there has been an implicit assumption underlying NZ Super that by the time people become eligible, at age 65, they will own their own home outright or be in secure and affordable public housing,” the report said.

This is not explicitly stated in legislation but reflects the dominant narrative of retirement as experienced largely by Pākehā, it said.

The report also showed there will be a 100 per cent increase in people renting aged 65 and over by 2048, based on current trends.

“The balance of homeownership is also expected to shift to 60 per cent of homeowners and 40 per cent paying rent, which will equate to up to 600,000 older people renting.”

Community Housing Aotearoa-Ngā Wharerau o Aotearoa (CHA) chief executive Vic Crockford said the Retirement Commission report highlighted the importance of using the current RMA reforms to provide a nationally-agreed framework for inclusionary housing.

“We are failing to provide adequate housing that meets the needs and aspirations of older people,” Crockford said.

“As our current housing crisis demonstrates, the private market will not provide the types of homes the Commission is calling for without intervention, nor do subsidies work on their own.”

The number of retirees in New Zealand is expected to increase by 100 per cent by 2048. Photo / Bevan Conley

She said part of the solution was for an inclusionary housing policy to be included as part of the RMA reforms.

“Inclusionary housing is a planning tool that can be used to fund affordable housing, as well as the types of housing needed in a community.

“It requires or provides incentives for private developers - usually those delivering big projects - to incorporate affordable housing into their developments, whether through carving off a portion of land or through cash contribution.”

Crockford said the RMA reforms were the opportune way to use this tool to create more homes targeted at our growing population of older people.

“When enabled at the national level, such as through the RMA reforms, local government is free to get on and direct the funds created by inclusionary housing to wherever the identified need in their community is via community housing providers, such as smaller, accessible homes for single older people or intergenerational homes for families wanting to live together.”

“Because Māori land is often collectively-owned, it can be extremely difficult for those with housing aspirations to access finance, as it is deemed too risky. We encourage the financial institutions to urgently evolve to respond to the society they are in, not to risk frameworks often designed in Australia.”

Whanganui & Partners capability strategic lead Rach Hoskin said many who continued working after 65 would also due to the social aspects of their employment and value the routine and continuity, not just financial.

“Deciding when to retire is a personal choice related to each individual’s circumstances,” Hoskin said.

We don’t hold statistics specifically related to Whanganui’s workers over 65 but we know around 25 per cent of over 65-year-olds choose to work in New Zealand.

This percentage drops off a lot after people reach 70-75 years old.

Workers aged 65 and over continue to add value to our workforce through their skills and experience and many businesses consider these workers to be a great asset to their organisations.

We frequently hear that businesses rely on more experienced workers and that they possess knowledge and expertise that is crucial in helping younger workers become proficient.

Although some workers may choose to delay retirement due to financial reasons, we know many in the 65-plus age bracket continue to work because they enjoy their employment and don’t feel age impacts their capability, productivity or competency.

Hoskin said the move towards delaying retirement has coincided with improved health outcomes for people 65 and older and life expectancy in New Zealand rising.