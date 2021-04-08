Golf: Whanganui golfer Ian McGowan hits two aces at Belmont Links in three weeks

After not hitting an ace after 30 years at Belmont Links, Ian McGowan hit two in the span of three weeks. Photo / Bevan Conley

After not hitting an ace after 30 years at Belmont Links, Ian McGowan hit two in the span of three weeks. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui man has achieved every golfer's dream, not once but twice in the span of a few weeks.

Ian McGowan hit two holes in one, three weeks apart, at the Belmont Links on Mosston Rd in March.

A member of the Wanganui Golf Club for the past 30 years, McGowan hadn't hit an ace before his special streak.

The first one was on hole nine, a par three from an elevated tee.

"It was a bit of a bleak day and I hit my usual pitching wedge on that hole and I didn't think I hit it very well, I actually thought the ball had skidded over the green.

"I went and looked for the ball behind the green and a friend said it might be in the hole. Sure enough, I went and looked and there it was."

To have the shot recognised, the 18 holes had to be completed. McGowan and his playing mates trudged through the "miserable" weather for the remaining eight holes to ensure the ace hit the scorecard.

"It is quite a thrill to get something like that. You dream of hitting a hole in one, they don't happen very often."

Three weeks later to the day, McGowan backed up the feat with another ace, this time on the seventh hole at Belmont.

"I considered this a good shot. I knew if it wasn't in the hole I knew it would be pretty close to it. When I walked up there and didn't see it on the green, I checked the hole and there it was."

With an estimated 1500 rounds at Belmont over his 30 years as a member at the course, to achieve two aces in such a short span was nothing but incredible, McGowan said.

"You always hope to get one, but you never expect it. It was a really neat feeling to get the first one and then to get the second one, it was pretty special."