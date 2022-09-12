The Handspan sculpture turns 20 this month. Photo / Paul Brooks

Give Peace a hand!

The 20th anniversary of the Handspan Peace Sculpture and the International Day of Peace celebration is gathering community momentum ahead of the event on September 21.

In rededicating the original idea of having tiles with hand casts from local and broader communities on Handspan, it symbolises collective efforts in creating a culture of peace.

The Whanganui Potters Studio and Peace through Unity are jointly arranging hand-casting workshops over the next two Saturdays at the Whanganui River Market and at the Handspan straight after the midday vigil.

This free-for-all event provides people with the opportunity to experience getting hand casts, as well as receiving the hand tile of their own design about two weeks later.

The organisers explained that over the past 20 years, many people have moved to Whanganui. This is their chance to participate.

The 20th-anniversary celebration of Handspan provides an excellent opportunity to tell the story behind the peace sculpture and to rejuvenate the community spirit.

The celebration event on September 21 will be officiated by the High Commissioner of Malaysia to New Zealand, Her Excellency Ms Nur Izzah Wong Mee Choo, the mayor of Whanganui City, Hamish McDouall, and kaumatua John Maihi, MNZM.

All are welcome to join.