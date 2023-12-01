Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: Hydrangeas are blooming - and so are garden pests

By
7 mins to read
Hydrangea Raspberry Crush, also known as "Merveille Sanguine" and "Bloody Marvellous", features one of the darkest reds available in hydrangeas.

Hydrangea Raspberry Crush, also known as "Merveille Sanguine" and "Bloody Marvellous", features one of the darkest reds available in hydrangeas.

A week of rain showers and grey skies in Whanganui has been a boon for the garden. It has boosted soil moisture levels as we head into December and the official start of the traditionally

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle