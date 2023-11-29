Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

‘Full monty’ upgrade of Royal Whanganui Opera House could cost $33 million but cheaper options on table

Mike Tweed
By
3 mins to read
The Opera House was built in 1899. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Opera House was built in 1899. Photo / Bevan Conley

Upgrading the Royal Whanganui Opera House could cost $33 million but cheaper options will be considered.

The venue’s fly floor and hemp rope system were dismantled following a health and safety audit last year, with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle