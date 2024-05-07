Fire services are containing a spill from a fuel tanker that rolled on SH1 north of Ōhau. Photo / Paul Williams

Fire services are containing a spill from a fuel tanker that rolled on SH1 north of Ōhau. Photo / Paul Williams

Fire services are responding to a fuel tanker that rolled causing a fuel spill on State Highway 1 north of Ōhau in Horowhenua.

The incident occurred about 7.30am on Wednesday and has closed a section of the highway, causing delays. Diversions are in place.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the road would be closed “for several hours” while fire personnel dealt with the incident.

Fire services were assisting with fire protection and dealing with the fuel spill.

“We are attempting to contain the spill.”

The spokeswoman said no one appeared to have been injured in the incident.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said to expect “significant delays” through the Ōhau area on Wednesday morning as congestion northbound was heavy between Kuku and Levin.

The truck rolled near Vista Rd.

“Heavy vehicle recovery operations are ongoing.”

Northbound traffic was being diverted via Bishop Rd, Muhunoa East Rd, Arapaepae Rd, SH57 and back on to SH1, and in reverse for southbound traffic.

There are queues southbound between Levin and Ōhau.

Ōhau School buses are running late, stuck in lines of southbound traffic that is being diverted from SH1 along Kimberley Rd to Ōhau via Arapaepae Rd.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.