29 May, 2024 12:15 AM Quick Read

Fire crews are putting out a fire in a Whanganui chicken shed. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire services are working to extinguish a fire in a chicken shed at a rural Whanganui property.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a disused chicken shed was on fire on Papaiti Rd.

The shed measured 50m by 10m.

“We’re just working to extinguish it shortly.”

Three appliances are in attendance from Whanganui.

