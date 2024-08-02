Advertisement
Frosty, clear mornings and sunshine for Whanganui’s weekend

Eva de Jong
By
2 mins to read
A sunny, clear weekend will also bring a touch of frost both mornings in Whanganui. Photo / NZME

A bright, clear start to the weekend for Whanganui will bring a chance of frost both mornings and for families heading to winter sports games early it could be a chilly kick-off.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said Whanganui should expect a cooler start to its weekend but the days should warm quickly.

Both Saturday and Sunday should bring a decent splash of sunshine.

“It’ll be a chilly start on both days of the weekend.

“Typically frosty places will be seeing a little bit of frost, and then the day should heat up.”

The overnight lows were expected to sit at 1-2C, below the usual average for this time of year of 6C - 7C, Ferris said.

“For people heading out for winter sports, the parents watching may need to wrap up warm, and kids playing will have to deal with quite a firm ground.

“The lowest temperature typically occurs just before sunrise or around sunrise.”

Bright, clear days for Saturday and Sunday will mean there is a good chance of sunny weather.

The daytime highs will be about 14C for both days.

“That’s bang on average for August.”

Light winds are also forecast across the weekend.

On Saturday, easterlies are turning into southerlies coming off the coastline in the afternoon which may bring a slight chill.

Sunday could bring some light cloud during the late afternoon.

Heading into the start of the week, it looks likely there will be a clear beginning with no rain forecast yet for Monday.

Ferris said there was not too much to worry about with this weekend’s forecast: “It’s a pretty good weekend to get out and enjoy it.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering general news stories. She began as a reporter in 2023.

